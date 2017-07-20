Susquehanna - Fade the Sears rally

via Bloomberg's Gregory Calderone

"Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) printed a great press release this morning that spooked the shorts," says Susquehanna's Bill Dreher, but the moonshot in the stock is way overdone (in fact, earlier gains of nearly 25% have been whittled down to 11% as of this writing).

Dreher reminds that short interest is now nearly 60% of the float.

The Amazon deal, says Dreher, only highlights Sears' "abysmal" efforts to get shoppers into its stores and onto its website.

