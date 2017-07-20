Samsung turns to rival LG for LCD panel supply

Samsung (OTC:SSNLF, OTC:SSNNF) will get its LCD panels from LG Group in a full partnership agreement between the competitors, according to Nikkei.

Samsung might have turned to its rival for LCDs to free itself up for producing higher margin OLED panels.

LG expected to provide about 700K LCD television panels by year’s end and will supply 40pinch and larger panels to Samsung.

Samsung led the flat-panel TV market last year with 47.4M units but lagged behind LG in larger television models.

Sharp and Foxconn’s Sakai Display Products had previously supplied panels to Samsung but stopped last year.

