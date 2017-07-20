Fox 'disappointed' as Sky deal still headed toward longer review

In an update, Karen Bradley, the UK's culture minister, said she was still "minded" to refer Fox's (FOX +0.6% , FOXA +0.7% ) proposal to buy the rest of Sky (OTCQX:SKYAY) to the UK's competition regulator on plurality concerns, subjecting the $15B deal to closer scrutiny.

In an earlier letter, Lachlan and James Murdoch pledged to work with regulators in that eventuality.

A statement from Fox in reaction to Bradley's statement says "we are disappointed that the Secretary of State remains minded to refer on plurality," noting that with respect to that concern: "We have proposed comprehensive undertakings to address the points raised by Ofcom. We were pleased Ofcom concluded that these undertakings to maintain the editorial independence of Sky News would mitigate any concerns around media plurality."

The review's likely to take five months beginning in September, RBC Capital says, which would put it into February -- meaning assuming Sky approval, a deal could be completed by May 12.

Meanwhile, United First Partners tells Bloomberg that the offer spread still looks attractive and it's recommending investors buy Sky.