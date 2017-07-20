Snap shares dip as lock-up expiration approaches

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) shares down this afternoon as the lock-up expiration approaches.

Investors and analysts know of the lock-up dates well ahead of time but the investor panic tends to set in closer to the sell date.

Early investors can sell up to 400M shares on July 31.

Company employees have to wait until after the earnings report and can then sell up to 782M shares on August 14.

Snap shares have fallen 16% in the past month on monetization and user number concerns.

Snap shares are down 0.47% to $14.90, 12% below the IPO price.

