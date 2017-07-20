Royal Caribbean hits 52-week high as J.P. Morgan upgrades

Royal Caribbean (RCL +2.6% ) rolls to a new 52-week high after J.P. Morgan upgrades shares to Overweight from Neutral with a $130 price target, raised from $111, even after the stock has surged 40% YTD.

JPM sees 2018 as another year of mid-to high teens EPS growth for RCL, driven by 3% capacity growth, 3% net yield growth and 1% new cruise costs growth.

The firm bases its upgrade on recent channel checks/survey work of continued strong operating (demand/pricing) momentum; reasonable valuation at ~13x forward year EPS which is below its long-term average; and a track record of Q3-Q4 seasonality where RCL shares typically outperform both the S&P 500 and its peers.