Capital One up nearly 5% after cruising past estimates

Q2 EPS after item of $1.96 vs. $1.69 a year ago, and topping expectations by $0.06.

Net revenue of $6.7B up 3%.

Noninterest expense down 1% to $3.4B; operating expenses down 2%, marketing expenses up 10%.

Provisions down 10% to $1.8B, with net charge-offs of $1.6B and $182M reserve build.

Net interest margin flat at 6.88%. Efficiency ratio after items of 50.75%.

Period-end loans up 2% to $244.3B; consumer banking loans of $75B up 1%; auto loans of $51.8B up 4%; home loans down 5% to $19.7B as portfolios run off.

Earnings call at 5 ET

COF +4.8% after hours