Microsoft beats Q4 estimates on cloud strength; shares up 1.2%

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) reports Q4 results with EPS and revenue beats and a cloud performance that justified the company's shifting focus to Azure.

Intelligent Cloud revenue was $7.4B, up 11%, with Azure revenue growing 97% to drive the server products and cloud services am up 15%. But the Enterprise Services arm dropped 3% due to declines in customer agreements.

Productivity and Business Processes revenue was up 21% on the year to $8.4B with a 13% growth in Office consumer sales and $1.1B in LinkedIn revenue.

Personal Computing revenue was down 2% to $8.8B due to falling Windows Phone sales and a 2% drop in Surface revenue as new products came to market.

Microsoft shares are up 1.16% aftermarket.

