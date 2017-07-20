Skechers -2% as Q2 profits miss despite record revenue

Skechers (SKX -0.9% ) is off 2% in postmarket trading after missing profit expectations in Q2 earnings as the company ramped up selling expenses including ad spending.

Revenues grew in double digits to a record and beat consensus, though, and gross margin was at 47.6%.

Selling expenses were up 32% due to ad spending at home and worldwide and selling commissions from its South Korean joint venture. G&A expenses rose another 25.5%.

The company opened 31 stores in the second quarter.

Cash and equivalents were $751.6M (up 19.5% Y/Y); inventory was at $669.7M (up 13.4%, due to worldwide growth and in line with backlogs).

It's guiding to record Q3 sales of $1.05B-$1.075B, vs. consensus for $1.059B, and EPS of $0.42-0.47 (below expectations for $0.56), assuming flat sales in domestic wholesale, and double-digit increases in international wholesale and company-owned retail.

Press Release