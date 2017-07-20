Maxim Integrated reports mixed Q4, weak guidance; shares down 5.5%

Maxim Integrated (NASDAQ:MXIM) reports Q4 results with an EPS beat and revenue miss.
Cash: Cash flow from operations reported at $237M, and Maxim ended the quarter with $2.74B in cash and equivalents.
Dividend: Quarterly dividend increased 9% to $0.36 per share payable on September 14 to stockholders of record on August 31.
New share repurchase authorization for $1B.
Q1 outlook: revenue between $555M and $595M compared to $592.68M consensus, EPS between $0.52 and $0.58, which matches consensus at the high end, and gross margins between 65% and 68%.
Maxim Integrated shares are down 5.5% aftermarket.
Previously: Maxim Integrated Products beats by $0.01, misses on revenue (July 20)
