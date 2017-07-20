FDA accepts Amgen's marketing application for migraine biologic erenumab, action date May 17, 2018

The FDA accepts for review Amgen's (NASDAQ:AMGN) Biologics License Application (BLA) seeking approval of Aimovig (erenumab) for the prevention of migraine in patients experiencing at least four migraine days per month. If approved, it will be the only monoclonal antibody targeting the calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor specifically designed for the indication.

Aimovig will be jointly commercialized in the U.S. with Novartis (NYSE:NVS).

The agency's action date is May 17, 2018.

