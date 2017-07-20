Cintas +2.2% as G&K acquisition boosts revenues

Uniform company Cintas (CTAS +0.6% ) is picking up in after-hours trade, +2.2% , after largely in-line fiscal Q4 results that got a sales boost from the company's acquisition of G&K.

Revenue grew 23% with the help of $187.7M from G&K. Organic growth was 8.1%; by segment, organic growth was 8% for Uniform Rental and Facility Services, and 9.2% for First Aid and Safety Services.

Operating income, meanwhile, fell 11.2% to $177.3M, hit by $63.7M of transaction and integration expenses from the acquisition.

Revenue breakout: Uniform rental and facility services, $1.22B (up 27.1%); Other, $310.3M (up 9.3%).

For fiscal 2018, it's guiding to revenues of $6.27B-$6.36B (light of consensus for $6.44B) and EPS of $5.15-$5.25 (above expectations for $4.99).

