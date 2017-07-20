Arista -4.3% as ITC keeps Cisco-related import ban in place

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) has slipped 4.3% after hours after the International Trade Commission has denied its request to set aside a ban on product imports following rulings that two Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) patents are invalid.

Rulings by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board aren't a final step and don't reflect a "changed circumstance such that the remedial orders should be rescinded," the ITC said.

Appeals that Cisco is undertaking will come before the Patent and Trademark Office elects to formally cancel Cisco's patents. (h/t Bloomberg)