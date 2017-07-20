NCR misses Q2 revenue with software, ATM weakness; shares down 7.1%

NCR (NYSE:NCR) reports Q2 results with an EPS beat and a miss on revenue. Software revenue grew 3% on the year to $464M due to a 9% cloud growth. Net annual contract value was $18M, up 13%.

Other segment performance: Software License: $77M (-6%); Software Maintenance: $91M (flat); Cloud: $145M (+9%); and Professional Services: $151M (+3%).

ATM revenue dropped 21% with the company expecting a recovery due to upcoming large customer contracts. IPS revenue dropped 91% due to the divestiture.

Cash: cash from operating activities reported at $95M and FCF at $18M as the company uses working capital to drive revenue projects later this year.

Q3 guidance: revenue of $1.66B to $1.7B, compared to $1.73B consensus, and EPS between $0.88 and $0.93, which matches consensus at the upper end.

FY17 guidance reiterated: revenue between $6.63B and $6.75B, with consensus at $6.68B, and EPS of $3.32 to $3.42, which straddles the $3.37 consensus.

Press release

NCR shares are down 7.1% aftermarket.

Previously: NCR beats by $0.04, misses on revenue (July 20)