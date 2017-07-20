EBay -5.1% as investors take in as-expected Q2

EBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) is 5.1% lower postmarket after Q2 earnings largely in line with expectations but that indicated slow activity growth and unsurprising guidance ahead.

The stock had gained 21% this year and more than 14% over the past three months as investors anticipated a healthy quarter.

Gross merchandise volume came to $21.5B (up 3%; up 5% in constant currency) while revenue grew 4%. The company added 2M active buyers across platforms to arrive at 171M global active buyers.

The board has approved an additional $3B in stock repurchase authorization.

It's guiding to Q3 revenues of $2.35B-$2.39B (organic growth of 6-8%), above consensus for $2.32B, and EPS of $0.46-$0.48, vs. consensus for $0.48. For the full year, it sees revenues of $9.3B-$9.5B (vs. consensus for $9.42B) and EPS of $1.98-$2.03 (vs. consensus for $2.01).

Press Release