Rosneft, Venezuela discussing swap of Citgo stake amid sanctions

Russia's Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF) is in talks with Petroleos de Venezuela to swap its 49.9% collateral stake in PDV's U.S.-based Citgo for oilfield stakes and a fuel supply deal, Reuters reports.

Such a move would serve to mitigate complications from U.S. sanctions. Rosneft got the collateral for a $1.5B loan to Venezuela, an arrangement that has drawn criticism from U.S. senators.

The current proposal has Rosneft swapping the collateral stake for a package of eight deals, along with the chance to preside over a JV with PDV on a rotating basis and to take charge of major procurement (and thus greater control of operations).