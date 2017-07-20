Videogame revenues rebound as hardware sales continue surge

Videogame sales rebounded to a Y/Y gain in June as continuing hardware gains combined with a software category that recovered from last month's declines to mild gains.

Overall sales rose 7% to $765M, with hardware growing 27% to $231M, according to NPD Group. YTD hardware sales are up 19% to $1.4B, powered by the release of the Nintendo Switch (NTDOY -1% ) and, this month, a slim PlayStation 4 (SNE +0.2% ) system in gold.

Accessories sales slipped fractionally to $159M.

Meanwhile, console/portable software rose 1% to $343M and PC games software (physical and via Steam) gained 2% to $32M. Bandai Namco's Tekken 7 (OTC:NCBDY) was the top-selling game, the second straight month that a fighting game topped the charts.

Following Tekken 7 in dollar sales: Injustice 2 (TWX +0.3% ); Grand Theft Auto V (TTWO -0.5% ); Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy (ATVI -0.4% ); ARMS (OTCPK:NTDOY); The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (OTCPK:NTDOY); Mario Kart 8 (OTCPK:NTDOY); Overwatch (NASDAQ:ATVI); NBA 2K17 (NASDAQ:TTWO); Horizon Zero Dawn (NYSE:SNE).