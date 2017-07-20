Osprey Energy Acquisition prices IPO at $10/unit

Osprey Energy Acquisition (Pending:OSPRU) has priced its initial public offering at $10/unit.

In a 25M-unit offering, that amounts to a $250M raise. The company's set to begin trading on Nasdaq tomorrow under the symbol OSPRU.

The units in the offering each consist of one share of common stock and half of one warrant, with each warrant exercisable for a share of common stock at $11.50/share.

Credit Suisse Securities is the sole book-runner. Underwriters have a 30-day option to buy up to an additional 3.75M units.