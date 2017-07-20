FTC wants Baxter to divest rights to two products in order to greenlight Claris takeover

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) and Claris Lifesciences Limited have agreed to divest two types of pharmaceutical products to settle charges from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) that the former's planned $625M acquisition of the latter is anticompetitive.

Under the terms of the settlement, the companies must sell all of Claris' rights to fluconazole in saline intravenous (IV) bags and milrinone in dextrose IV bags to New Jersey-based Renaissance Lakewood LLC, contingent on the FTC's blessing that Renaissance is an acceptable acquirer. If not, then the companies will have to unwind the deal and find another buyer within six months.

The order also requires Baxter to supply Renaissance with both products for up to five years while transferring manufacturing technology to Renaissance or its designee.

