AEterna Zentaris names new CEO, will evaluate strategic alternatives

AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) +18.9% AH after naming a new CEO and announcing a special committee to consider and evaluate various strategic and financing alternatives.

AEZS also says David Dodd is out as President and CEO, effective immediately, with no explanation provided.

The new CEO is Michael Ward, who most recently was Chief Compliance and Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary for Sagent Pharmaceuticals.

Shares already had more than doubled since news after the close Tuesday that the FDA accepted AEZS's new drug application seeking approval of its Macrilen growth hormone drug.