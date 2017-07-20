Noble, Leviathan partners cut loose Atwood drillship deal

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) and its Israeli partners at the giant Leviathan gas field say they terminated a drillship contract with Atwood Oceanics (NYSE:ATW) after finding a less costly replacement; as a result, ATW fell 4.3% in today's trade.

According to Delek Group (OTCPK:DGRLY), the partners decided to end early the charter of the Atwood Advantage after completion of the Leviathan 5 well and continuing the drilling of the lower part of Leviathan 7 well with an alternative drilling rig.

Delek also says Stage 1A development in the Leviathan reservoir development plan is on schedule and budget, with the aim of allowing natural gas from the Leviathan reservoir to start by the end of 2019.