Delta to proceed with $4B LaGuardia Airport project without Goldman

Delta Air Lines' (NYSE:DAL) $4B plan to renovate its terminal at New York's LaGuardia Airport is approved by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, even as financial partner Goldman Sachs exited the deal.

DAL says it will now pay for nearly the entire project by itself, although the Port Authority will contribute up to $600M as previously agreed.

DAL is expected to use a combination of direct investments and debt financing, and the airline alone will be responsible for any potential cost overruns, an arrangement Port Authority Board Chairman John Degnan calls "a beneficial change" that will increase accountability.

The project, expected to be substantially completed by 2026, will improve roadways, expand the East Parking Garage, connect to the central hall, build a new electrical substation and reconstruct taxi and for-hire vehicle areas.