Report: Chile approves expansion at BHP's Spence mine

Chilean authorities reportedly have approved a $2.5B expansion of BHP Billiton's (NYSE:BHP) Spence copper mine, although the company has not yet decided whether to go ahead with the project.

The proposed expansion at Spence, which produced 167K metric tons of copper in 2016, would include the construction of a concentrator that would allow the mine to increase production while extending its useful life by 20 years.

Many copper miners operating in Chile are considering expansions for the first time in years, as the price of copper recovers from an extended weak period.