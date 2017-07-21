Brainstorm nabs $16M CIRM grant to support late-stage NurOwn study; shares ahead 6% premarket

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) is up 6% premarket on light volume in response to its announcement that the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM) has awarded it $16M to support its pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial assessing NurOwn for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.

The study is expected to enroll ~200 patients across six U.S. sites. The primary endpoint will be the ALSFR-S score responder analysis. The patient population will be optimized to include faster-responding patients who demonstrated superior outcomes in the Phase 2 trial.

NurOwn cells are mesenchymal stem cells that have been induced, via the company's proprietary methods, to secrete a variety of neurotrophic factors.