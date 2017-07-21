Autoliv down on earnings miss

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) reports organic sales rose 0.2% in Q2, misses guidance due to lower customer calloffs due to lower than expected light vehicle production in China and North America.

Sales by product: Airbags: $1.316B (+0.1%); Seatbelts: $667.3M (-2.1%); Restraint Control and Sensing: $247.7M (-5.8%); Active safety: $191.2M (+2.8%); Brake Control Systems: $122.2M (-8.3%).

Sales in Asia grew 3.4% (+5.6% organic growth) to $898M.

Sales in America decreased 5.6% (-5.3% organic growth) to $826.5M.

Sales in Europe down 1.7% (+0.5% organic growth) to $820.4M.

Gross profit rate improved 60 bps to 21%.

SG&A expense rate +20 bps to 4.9%

Adjusted operating margin slipped 20 bps to 8.4%

Q3 Guidance: Organic sales: 0% to 2%; Adjusted operating margin rate: 7.5% to 8%.

FY2017 Guidance: Sales: ~+3%; Organic sales: ~+2%; Adjusted operating margin rate: ~8.5%; Tax rate: ~30%; Operational cash flow: more than $0.8B; Capital expenditure: 5% to 6% of total sales.