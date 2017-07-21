Colgate-Palmolive lower post Q2 results

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) reports global unit volume declined 1% in Q2.

Organic sales were even Y/Y.

North America net sales dropped 3.7% to $764M.

Latin America net sales rose 6.8% to 1B.

Gross margin rate improved 50 bps to 60.7%, driven by cost savings from the Company’s funding-the-growth initiatives and the 2012 Restructuring Program, and higher pricing

SG&A expenses +40 bps to 34.4% of sales.

Operating profit margin decreased 10 bps to 26%.

“As we look ahead, uncertainty in global markets and slowing category growth worldwide remain challenging. Based on current spot rates, we continue to expect a low-single-digit net sales increase for 2017, and given our slower than expected first half, we are now planning for low-single-digit organic sales growth for 2017." says CEO Ian Cook.