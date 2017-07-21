Baidu, JD.com help invest $12B in struggling Chinese telecom

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) and JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), and are among the Chinese tech companies investing $12B in state-backed China Unicom, according to Reuters.

Baidu would reportedly pitch in $1.48B and JD.com about half of that amount.

The Chinese government wants to turn around underperforming state-owned companies with private investments in what’s called mixed-ownership reform.

China Unicom has struggled in an increasingly competitive market due to inefficiencies and slow tech development.

Reports last month indicated that a group including Alibaba and Tencent would invest $10B in China United Network Communications, the Shanghai-listed portion of China Unicom.

