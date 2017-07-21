GE beats for Immelt's last quarter

Q2 non-GAAP EPS (what GE calls its "Industrial operating + Verticals EPS") of $0.28, down 45% from the $0.51 reported in the same quarter a year ago.

Backlog of $327B, +2% Y/Y; Orders up 6%, with industrial segment organic revenues up 2%.

$3.4B was returned to shareholders during the quarter, including $1.3B through buybacks.

"We're looking forward to a smooth transition of the CEO position on August 1. I am as confident as ever that John Flannery is going to be an outstanding leader of this great company," CEO Jeff Immelt in a statement.

The conglomerate also reaffirmed its 2017 operating framework target for Industrial operating + Verticals EPS of $1.60-$1.70, and organic sales growth of 3% to 5%.

GE +1.4% premarket

Q2 results