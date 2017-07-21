Plug Power up 14% on new Wal-Mart deal

The agreement calls for Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) to provide its GenKey hydrogen fuel station and fuel cells to up to 30 additional Wal-Marts (NYSE:WMT) in North America over the next three years. Ten sites are already under contract and set to be finished this year - the 2017 commitment value should be around $80M.

Alongside, Wal-Mart has been issued warrants for the purchase of up to 55.3M common shares of Plug. The first set of 5.8M vested on the inking this deal. Additional warrants will vest in installments tied to successive $50M payment thresholds, up to $600M in total.

PLUG is higher by 14.15% premarket.

Source: Press Release