Synchrony Financial beats estimates; credit metrics worsen

Net interest income up 13% Y/Y to $3.6B. Net interest margin of 16.2% up 26 basis points.

Provisions up $305M to $1.326B. Loans 30+ days past due as a percentage of total loans rises to 4.25% from 3.79%. Net charge-off ratio rises to 5.42% from 4.51%. Loan loss allowance of 6.63% vs. 5.7%.

Period-end loans up 11% Y/Y, with purchase volume growth of 6% and average active account growth of 5%. Deposit growth up 14%, and comprises 72% of funding vs. 71% a year ago.

Conference call at 8:30 ET

