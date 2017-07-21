OraSure's HIV Self-Test prequalified by WHO

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) announces that the World Health Organization (WHO) has prequalified its OraQuick HIV Self-Test. The designation, aimed at ensuring quality and efficacy of a product, is used by the United Nations and other procurement agencies to make buying decisions for medicines, vaccines and/or diagnostics.

CEO Douglas A. Michels says, “We are pleased to offer the first rapid HIV Self-Test to have received WHO Prequalification. WHO Prequalification enables government organizations implementing HIV Self-Test pilots and programs to access funding for the OraQuick HIV Self-Test. We believe this easy-to-use and reliable Self-Test product is a critical tool for meeting the UNAIDS’s 90/90/90 diagnosis and treatment targets set for 2020 and will be vital to improving the health and wellness of those living with HIV on a global scale. The Prequalification also reaffirms that our HIV Self-Test meets the stringent technical and quality standards that we place on all of our products.”