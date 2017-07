Del Frisco's Restaurant down on earnings miss and guidance cut

Del Frisco's Restaurant (NASDAQ:DFRG) reports total comparable restaurant sales declined 2.2% in Q2, comprised of a 0.1% decrease in average check and 2.1% decrease in customer counts.

Comp decreased 5.2% at Sullivans Steakhouse, 0.5% at Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House and 3.2% at Del Friscos Grille.

Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House revenue rose 5.9% to $40.19M.

Sullivan's Steakhouse revenues squeezed 11.1% to $15.62M.

Del Frisco's Grille revenues grew 8.6% to $26.49M.

Restaurant-level EBITDA as a percentage of sales fell 90 bps to 20.5%.

G&A expense rate -30 bps to 7.2%.

FY2017 Guidance: Comparable restaurant sales: -2% to -1%; Cost of sales: 28% to 28.4% of revenues; Restaurant-level EBITDA margin: 20.5% to 21%; G&A: ~$27.1M to $28.5M; Tax rate: ~26% to 28%; Capex: $28M to $30M; Adjusted EPS: $0.76 to $0.80.