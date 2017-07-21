Volkswagen informs authorities on possible antitrust violations among German carmakers

Volkswagen has notified antitrust authorities of possible collusion between German automakers, Spiegel reports, citing a document Volkswagen submitted to regulators in July 2016.

BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen’s VW, Audi, Porsche brands met starting in 1990s to coordinate activities related to the technology, costs, suppliers and the exhaust gas purification of their diesel vehicles in secret working groups.

Discussions involved 200+ employees in 60 working groups in areas including auto development, gasoline and diesel motors, brakes and transmissions. The collusion laid the basis for the diesel-engine emissions cheating scandal that captured headlines last year.

Daimler also self-reported potential antitrust violations.