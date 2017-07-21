Honeywell beats, ups guidance range

"Honeywell's strong performance continued through the second quarter, with over 3% organic sales growth that exceeded the high end of our guidance range, and 50 basis points of segment margin expansion, resulting in Q2 earnings per share of $1.80," said CEO Darius Adamczyk. "Earnings came in at the high end of our guidance range, up 10% Y/Y."

"We are increasing our full-year reported and organic sales guidance and raising the low end of our full-year earnings guidance by $0.10. We now anticipate 2017 earnings per share to be between $7.00 and $7.10, up 8%-10%, excluding divestitures, any pension mark-to-market adjustments, and 2016 debt refinancing charges. We also now expect full-year sales to be between $39.3B-$40B, up 2%-4% organic."

Conference call at 9:30 a.m. ET.