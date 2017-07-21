Schlumberger posts Q2 beat; to buy majority stake in Eurasia Drilling

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) +1.7% premarket as Q2 earnings rose 40% Q/Q and beat analyst expectations, as beyond seasonal effects, revenue increased in all units and geographic areas.

SLB says Q2 North America revenue rose 18% following rapid deployment of idle hydraulic fracturing capacity; U.S. land revenue jumped 42% Q/Q, nearly double the 23% increase in land rig count, driven primarily by a 68% gain in hydraulic fracturing revenue as completions activity intensified and pricing continued to improve.

SLB says the H2 outlook for North America remains strong, but it is also seeing positive signs in international markets with rising activity and new project plans emerging in several markets.

Separately, SLB agrees to acquire a 51% stake in Russia's Eurasia Drilling for an undisclosed sum; SLB's attempt to buy a 45% stake in Eurasia for ~$1.7B in 2015 fell apart after deal approval was postponed several times by Russian regulators.