New AIG CEO's turnaround plan: Grow

Profile via Leslie Scism at the WSJ

The insurer has shrunk enough, according to AIG CEO Brian Duperreault. His plan to expand includes acquisitions as well as organic growth in life and personal lines, particularly internationally.

Since taking over, he's brought in executives from outside AIG, with plans to boost the use of data science and analytics, particularly to expand sales to midsize businesses.

A St. Joe's grad who studied chemistry, Duperreault knew nothing about actuarial science when he got his first post-Army job as an actuary at AIG. The rest is history: Duperreault rose through the ranks at AIG before leaving in 1994 for a string of other insurance industry successes.

On his return: “I [was] looking at my alma mater having issues ... My head was saying, ‘Don’t do it,’ because I had a great job. But my heart was telling me otherwise.”