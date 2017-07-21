Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) initiated with Buy rating and $19.75 (27% upside) price target.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) initiated with Hold rating by Needham.

NeuroDerm (NASDAQ:NDRM) initiated with Buy rating and $47 (52% upside) price target. Shares are up 4% premarket.

TherapeuticsMD (NYSEMKT:TXMD) initiated with Buy rating at Deutsche Bank. Shares up 7% premarket.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) initiated with Overweight rating and $50 (119% upside) price target by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) initiated with Outperform rating by William Blair.

CRH Medical (NYSEMKT:CRHM) upgraded to Outperform by RBC.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) reiterated at Outperform with a $150 (10% upside) price target.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) downgraded to Sector Weight by Keybanc.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) downgraded to Neutral with a $31 (11% downside risk) price target by Goldman Sachs. Shares are down 4% premarket.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) downgraded to Neutral with a $19 (11% downside risk) price target by JPMorgan. Shares are down 1% premarket.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) downgraded to Underweight with a $113 (17% downside risk) price target by Atlantic. Downgraded to Sell with a $110 (19% downside risk) price target by BTIG Research citing a bearish outlook for pharmaceuticals, limited long-term value from Actelion and an overdue mean reversion of valuation compared to its peer group. Shares are down 1% premarket but very light volume.

