Futures inch lower to end week

U.S. stock index futures are down by around 0.1% , but continue to hover around record levels, as investors take cues from earnings of General Electric and Honeywell.

The results of the industrial heavyweights come ahead of reports from big tech names next week, including Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Oil is 0.5% lower at $46.71/bbl, gold is 0.1% higher at $1247/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is down 3 bps to 2.24%.

ETFs: SPY, QQQ, DIA, SH, SSO, VOO, SDS, IVV, SPXU, TQQQ, UPRO, PSQ, SPXL, RSP, SPXS, SQQQ, QID, DOG, QLD, DXD, UDOW, RWL, SDOW, VFINX, EPS, DDM, QQEW, QQQE, SPLX, SFLA, QQXT, SPUU, SPXE, LLSP, UDPIX, OTPIX, RYARX, SPXN, SPDN, SPXT, SPXV