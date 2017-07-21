100B ARM-based chips will ship in next four years, says CEO

|By:, SA News Editor

In the next four years, 100B chips containing ARM Holdings tech will ship due to IoT demand, according to comments from CEO Simon Segars to Nikkei.

ARM has shifted from a smartphone focus to IoT including server chip projects with Qualcomm and Huawei. 

SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF, OTCPK:SFTBY) acquired ARM Holdings last year for about $31B. 

Segars notes that the acquisition gave ARM the “freedom to invest” and says the company’s costs will exceed revenue for a few years due to the shifting focus.  

