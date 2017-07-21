EMA's advisory group CHMP backs expanded uses of three Roche meds

The European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopts positive opinions backing approval for the following new indications for Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) products:

TECENTRIQ (atezolizumab) for patients with locally advanced/metastatic non-small cell lung cancer who have been previously treated with chemotherapy. As monotherapy for the treatment of adults with locally advanced/metastatic urothelial carcinoma who have been previously treated with platinum-based chemo or who are considered ineligible for cisplatin chemo.

Gazyvaro (obinutuzumab) in previously untreated advanced follicular lymphoma.

Actemra/RoActemra in giant cell arteritis.

Final decisions from by European Commission usually take ~60 days.