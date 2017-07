Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) reports Automotive net sales rose 5% to $433.9M in Q2, due to 6% rise in auto-dimming mirror unit shipments .

Total auto-dimming mirror units +521 Y/Y to 9,788.

Gross margin rate squeezed 170 bps to 37.7% due to annual customer price reductions.

Operating margin rate declined 200 bps to 28.4%.

FY2017 Guidance: Net sales: $1.79B to $1.83B; Gross margin rate: 38.5% to 39%; Operating expense: $165M to $170M; Tax rate: 31.5% to 32.5%; Capex: $115M to $130M; D&A: $95M to $105M.