LyondellBasell to push ahead on $2.4B Texas petrochemical plant

LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB) says it will move forward with its most expensive project ever, a $2.4B plant near the Houston Ship Channel that would become the largest factory of its kind in the world.

The plant will have the biggest production capacity in the world to make propylene oxide - used to make bedding, carpeting, coatings, building materials and adhesives - and the by-product tertiary butyl alcohol, which is refined into an additive that makes fuels burn cleaner; it will be capable of manufacturing 1B lbs/year of propylene oxide and 2.2B lbs/year of tertiary butyl alcohol.

The project continues the petrochemical boom along the Gulf Coast, fueled by cheap and plentiful natural gas liquids and supported by access to foreign markets through the area's growing number of export terminals.