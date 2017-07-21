Analysts raise Microsoft price targets after Q4 beat

Cowen raises its Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) price target by $2 to $80 and maintains an Outperform rating.

Analyst Gregg Moskowitz thinks margin concerns will dissipate by year’s end and he remains bullish on the company in the long-term.

Stifel raises its price target by $7 to $80 with a Buy rating.

Analyst Brad Reback recommends buying on weakness and cites the company’s commercial cloud sales and gross margin growth as tailwinds driving Microsoft towards higher operating profit and FCF.

Microsoft shares are down 0.57% premarket after giving up the post-earnings gains.

Previously: Microsoft beats Q4 estimates on cloud strength; shares up 1.2% (July 20)