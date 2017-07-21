J.B. Hunt Transport Services acquires Special Logistics Dedicated, LLC

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) entered into an agreement to acquire Special Logistics Dedicated, LLC and its affiliated entities for $136M with no assumption of debt.

“SLD’s strong customer base and strategically placed fulfillment centers position us as a top national pool distribution services provider,” said John Roberts, president and CEO of J.B. Hunt. “This acquisition will also allow our customers to deploy ‘big and bulky’ inventories into key markets, improving order fulfillment times for Final Mile deliveries and further enhancing our e-commerce delivery capabilities. We are excited to welcome the employees, customers, and carriers of SLD to J.B. Hunt.”

The company expects to use its existing revolving credit facility to finance this transaction and to provide liquidity for future operations.

The acquisition is expected to be immaterial to 2017 operating results and accretive in 2018.

