Endo to shutter Alabama manufacturing site, 875 jobs to be cut, $325M pre-tax charge

After completing a comprehensive of its manufacturing operations, Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) has decided to wind down its Huntsville, AL facilities over the next 12 - 18 months, citing declining volumes of commoditized products.

The initiative will result in the loss of 875 jobs. The company will record ~$325M in pre-tax restructuring charges including ~$165M in accelerated depreciation and ~$90M in asset impairment charges.

It expects to realize $55M - 65M in annual net run-rate pre-tax cost savings by Q4 2018.

Shares are down a fraction premarket.