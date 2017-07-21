Reuters: Glencore eyes royalties JV with Canadian pension fund

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) is in talks with Canada's Ontario Teachers Pension Plan to create a standalone 50-50 joint venture for its portfolio of royalty assets, Reuters reports.

A separate vehicle would help Glencore to secure supplies of copper, zinc and nickel for its trading unit, and both companies would expand the portfolio by purchasing royalties from other miners' operations, according to the report.

The pension plan, Canada's third largest with net assets of more than C$175B (US$139B), already has some natural resources investments as well as royalty interests in oil and gas.