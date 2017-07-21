Cardinal Health to explore strategic alternatives, China a big growth driver

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) says it has begun the process of assessing strategic alternatives to support its next growth phase. Front and center is China, but the company admits that it will take capital investments and other resources to build out the business. It says that it is in discussions about its China operations, including Cordis and will be adding resources throughout the Asia-Pacific region once its acquisition of Medtronic's Patient Recovery business closes.

Shares are down a fraction premarket but only on 110 shares.

Source: Bloomberg