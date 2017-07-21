E*Trade up 3% after beat and buyback announcement

After items, net income of $143M or $0.52 per share vs. $145M and $0.48 one year ago. Expectations had been for $0.48.

There was some good news on the credit front, where the company booked a $99M benefit to loan loss provisions thanks to the outperformance (vs. expectations) of loans as they converted from interest-only to amortizing.

Thanks to a lower leverage ratio threshold, the company announces a $1B buyback program.

ETFC +3% premarket

