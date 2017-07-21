ZTO Express sued for false statements in U.S. IPO; shares -5%

ZTO Express (NYSE:ZTO) -5% premarket following a Reuters report that the company and the underwriters of its NYSE listing have been sued by a U.S. pension fund alleging profit margins were exaggerated to lure investors into its $1.4B IPO.

Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs are named in the class-action lawsuit filed in Alabama state court by the city of Birmingham's pension fund, which says the underwriters failed to perform adequate due diligence.

ZTO's listing was the largest U.S. listing in 2016 and was the biggest by a Chinese company since Alibaba's $25B IPO in 2014.