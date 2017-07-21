Tech lobbying group backs Apple in Qualcomm dispute

A lobbying group representing the largest tech companies filed comments with the International Trade Commission backing Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) against Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Members of the Computer & Communications Industry Association include Intel, Samsung, and Google. Apple doesn’t belong to the group.

The group spoke out against Qualcomm’s attempts to block Apple from importing iPhones using Intel chips, saying such an action would cause “significant shocks to supply” that would negatively impact consumers.

"If the ITC were to grant this exclusion order, it would help Qualcomm use its monopoly power for further leverage against Apple and allow them to drive up prices on consumer devices," says Association CEO Ed Black.

Qualcomm’s legal fights have taken a toll with the earnings report this week reflecting damage from royalty withholdings. The company expects the damage to continue.

