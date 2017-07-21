Dublin is the post-Brexit pick for Bank of America

Fading the moves of peers who are flocking to Frankfurt for their post-Brexit expansion plans, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) has chosen Dublin.

Speaking to the FT, CEO Brian Moynihan won't put a number on it, but says his bank will definitely have more than the current 700 working in the Irish capital - to be done through new hires and the moving of staff from London.

Ireland's relatively puny 12.5% corporate tax rate "wasn't really a consideration," says Moynihan. Other than some greasing of the regulatory process, BofA, says Moynihan, is getting no state support.